Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound.

911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Topeka Police were not able to confirm the location of the shooting, but said the investigation is ongoing.

We will post more information as it becomes available.

