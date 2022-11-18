Friday forecast: A frigid end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Make sure you are bundled up today despite plenty of sun it will remain cold and likely remain below freezing. The cold weather sticks around through Sunday morning before a welcome warm-up by Sunday afternoon.

Taking Action:

Stay warm including making sure you’re heating your home properly. If you’re using space heaters, make sure they are away from anything flammable and keep them away from pets and kids so they don’t knock them over. If you’re cooking don’t leave the kitchen area until all stoves/ovens are turned off.

The biggest uncertainty in the short term is how cold lows will be this weekend. Winds will pick up late Friday night leading to steady if not warming temperatures through sunrise before a cold front pushes through Saturday morning leading to another cold day. The winds will remain light all of Saturday night however a warmer airmass starts to move in so generally speaking lows could range anywhere from the mid teens to mid 20s both nights.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 32 The record for the coldest high temperatures on this date is 29° from 1937 (WIBW)

Today: Clouds for areas along and south of I-70 this morning, clearing out by mid-afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30°. Winds NW/W 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph. A few gusts around 20 mph possible by sunrise.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

The mild weather continues into next week with highs in the 50s and even 60s with lows in the 30s. Thanksgiving remains uncertain with models going back and forth on details of precipitation. Latest models have either dry conditions or a few flurries Thursday night but am opting to keep a rain chance in on Thanksgiving for consistency purposes. Temperatures also differ on if it cools down with highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday or if it remains in the 50s (even near 60°) so best advice is to keep checking back daily because it will continue to change. Hopefully by Monday or Tuesday confidence will be high enough to know what to expect toward the end of the week.

