Fidelity Bank celebrates 100 years, unveils renovations
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank celebrated a century of operations.
Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. cut the ribbon on renovations at its 21st St. location, just a hundred years after acquiring its first location at 6th and Kansas.
Fidelity Bank President/CEO Allan Towle says he’s proud to offer full services at the West Branch.
“Being able to be here and serve, and have a couple different locations in Topeka, is more positioning us for the next hundred years, and really take care of our customers,” Towle said.
Fidelity Bank also added a commercial lending officer and a dedicated customer relations specialist to the 21st St. branch.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.