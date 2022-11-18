Fidelity Bank celebrates 100 years, unveils renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank celebrated a century of operations.

Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. cut the ribbon on renovations at its 21st St. location, just a hundred years after acquiring its first location at 6th and Kansas.

Fidelity Bank President/CEO Allan Towle says he’s proud to offer full services at the West Branch.

“Being able to be here and serve, and have a couple different locations in Topeka, is more positioning us for the next hundred years, and really take care of our customers,” Towle said.

Fidelity Bank also added a commercial lending officer and a dedicated customer relations specialist to the 21st St. branch.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.