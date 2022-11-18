Chiefs rule WR Juju Smith-Schuster out against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after placing wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled another pass-catcher out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced Friday that wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster would miss the divisional game against Los Angeles due to a concussion.

Smith-Schuster did not practice during any of the Chiefs’ three practices this week. He suffered a concussion after being hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco during the second quarter of Kansas City’s 27-17 win in Week 10.

READ MORE: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman placed on injured reserve

With Smith-Schuster and Hardman out, the Chiefs will heavily rely upon tight end Travis Kelce and newly-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore. All four of the wide receivers who figure to be active Sunday night were acquired by the Chiefs during this past off-season or during this season.

Smith-Schuster has caught 46 passes for 615 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Kansas City takes on the Chargers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

