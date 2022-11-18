Chiefs rule WR Juju Smith-Schuster out against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after placing wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled another pass-catcher out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced Friday that wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster would miss the divisional game against Los Angeles due to a concussion.

Smith-Schuster did not practice during any of the Chiefs’ three practices this week. He suffered a concussion after being hit by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco during the second quarter of Kansas City’s 27-17 win in Week 10.

With Smith-Schuster and Hardman out, the Chiefs will heavily rely upon tight end Travis Kelce and newly-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore. All four of the wide receivers who figure to be active Sunday night were acquired by the Chiefs during this past off-season or during this season.

Smith-Schuster has caught 46 passes for 615 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Kansas City takes on the Chargers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

