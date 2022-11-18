Broadway star returns home for holiday show

Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday to talk about his upcoming holiday show.(Alyssa Miller)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway star is in the Capital City promoting his upcoming holiday show.

Jeff Kready is a Washburn Rural and Washburn University graduate as well as a former music teacher with Topeka Public Schools.

He moved to New York City to pursue an acting career and has been in several Broadway shows, including Les Miserables, where he met his wife Nikki Renee Daniels.

The pair will return to Kready’s hometown of Topeka on Friday, December 23 for “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.”

He spoke to the Topeka South Rotary Friday morning at the Topeka Civic Theatre about what it means to be back performing where he grew up.

“It has been wild,” Kready continued saying, “On this very stage I did a show my freshman year of college and so to be back here it is so nostalgic for me and it brings all of the hometown feels. It has been a true delight to get to be in my old stomping grounds again.”

His show will be at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the Shawnee Choral Society and Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

You can purchase tickets online or in person at the TPAC Box Office. Kready said a portion of the sales will directly benefit TPAC.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

