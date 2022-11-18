Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium

The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.
The Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks tour will stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023.(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.

“A little bit outside my box, but I enjoy their music for sure,” Reid said during the announcement. “I’m pumped up for them to be here and our people here in Kansas City will be fired up, too.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

It’ll be the first time that the duo has ever performed on the same stage in the state of Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery
FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

Latest News

A variety of topics were discussed at the luncheon.
Military Relations Council meets
Several organizations came together for Injury Free Friday.
Child safety highlighted
Robert Sinner
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for stealing his Trump signs
Jeff Kready visited the Topeka South Rotary Club's meeting at the Topeka Civic Theatre Friday...
Broadway star returns home for holiday show