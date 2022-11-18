AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives.

The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance will host receptions in four Kansas cities – Topeka, Kansas City, Garden City, and Wichita.

Here is the reception schedule:

Tuesday, November 29 2:00–4:00 p.m. Kansas City Memorial Hall Ballroom 600 N. 7th St. Trafficway

Thursday, December 1 2:00–4:00 p.m. Topeka Washburn University Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center 17th and College

Wednesday, December 14 2:00–4:00 p.m. Wichita Newman University Dugan-Gorges Conference Center 3100 W. McCormick St.

Friday, December 16 2:00–4:00 p.m. Garden City First Assembly of God Church Hall 702 Campus Drive



“The holiday season can be a difficult time for the families of crime victims,” Schmidt said. “These receptions provide families an opportunity to come together and honor their memories and share support and encouragement.”

The family and friends of each victim have been invited to the receptions, and they have been asked to bring an ornament if they would like, for an “Angel Tree” to honor their loved ones.

The public has been invited to attend, according to the Attorney General’s office. You can RSVP to the receptions by calling (800) 828-9745 or by emailing rsvp.reception@ag.ks.gov

The Attorney General’s office further said that its Victims Services Division has been tasked with coordinating statewide victim rights efforts, along with administrating grants and education programs. The division also has a crime victims’ rights hotline at (800) 828-9745.

