13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th.

Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers and their families in need. The Kansas American Legion, Kansas American Legion Riders, and Kansas American Legion Auxiliary have partnered with the Fort Riley Soldier Family Assistance Center since 2008 for the turkey run. American Legion posts across the state collect the meal items on behalf of service members at Fort Riley.

Roger Beckley, Angela Coleman, and Barry Maples, co-chairs of the event, are very grateful to be able to provide this to those in need because they were in those soldiers’ shoes before. ”Defending our country now that the warriors that came before them, we know what they went through so we want to provide for their families and things are kind of tough right now,” said Beckley.

“The best part has been when families come back that we helped in the past and they tell us just how much that it meant to them,” said Coleman.

“Were able to show that we know where they’re going and we been there before,” said Maples.

The event is Saturday, Nov. 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clamshell on Fort Riley.

