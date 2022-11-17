Wednesday’s Child - Autumn, Kylie and Caillou

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re in the market for a ready-made family, do we have the perfect kids for you!

We meet a sibling group in this week’s Wednesday’s Child who will melt your heart. Lori Hutchinson grabbed a seat at Board and Brush with Autumn, Kylie and Caillou. They’re a trio that adds a lot of color to any situation, and more importantly would love to live together once again.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Wednesday's Child - Autumn, Kylie and Caillou
Wednesday's Child - Autumn, Kylie, and Caillou
