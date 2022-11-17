Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker.

A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.

City records show a building permit for the site has been issued to Discount Tires.

