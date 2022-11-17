Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store

A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker.

A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.

City records show a building permit for the site has been issued to Discount Tires.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Latest News

RCPD is attempting to identify the woman in the picture who is accused of stealing items from a...
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
The Topeka Public Schools’ “Principal for a Day” program attracted legislators, community...
Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools
Kansans United for Ukrainians will sponsor a holiday “Pass it On” fundraising sale from 9 a.m....
Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA