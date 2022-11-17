Washburn men’s basketball overcomes sluggish start to defeat William Jewel

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods overcame a 10 point deficit early in the first half and rallied to defeat William Jewell 70-63 on Wednesday night.

It was a balanced attack offensively for the Ichabods with four players reaching double figures. Despite the fact they only shot 35% from the field, Washburn hammered the Cardinals 50-33 on the glass and was able to set the tone on defense.

The Ichabods moved to 2-1 on the season with the win and will look to keep the momentum going as they head to Kansas City on Friday to face Rockhurst.

