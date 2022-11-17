Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Harold E. Henry, 49, of Udall, had been driving a 2017 GMC Sierra and Gary D. Ellison, 75, of Wichita, had been driving a 1999 Dodge Ram. Both had been headed south on K-15, however, Henry attempted a U-turn and hit Ellison’s vehicle on the passenger side.

KHP indicated that the collision caused the Ram to flip, coming to a rest in the south ditch.

Records indicate that Herny escaped the crash with no apparent injury, however, both Ellison and his passenger, Robert D. Ellison, 77, of Winfield, were sent to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected minor injuries.

Everyone was reported to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
FILE - Manhattan High School
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Latest News

An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a home in the 1100 block of S.W....
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
Topeka YMCA
Fundraising event planned in effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA
Fatal house fire
One dead in early-morning house fire Thursday in Topeka
Holton drug bust
2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges