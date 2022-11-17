Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Harold E. Henry, 49, of Udall, had been driving a 2017 GMC Sierra and Gary D. Ellison, 75, of Wichita, had been driving a 1999 Dodge Ram. Both had been headed south on K-15, however, Henry attempted a U-turn and hit Ellison’s vehicle on the passenger side.

KHP indicated that the collision caused the Ram to flip, coming to a rest in the south ditch.

Records indicate that Herny escaped the crash with no apparent injury, however, both Ellison and his passenger, Robert D. Ellison, 77, of Winfield, were sent to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected minor injuries.

Everyone was reported to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

