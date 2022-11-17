Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building.

Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.

The single-story brick structure formerly housed Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.

Firefighters also responded to the building around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. In that call, they found a pile of materials burning inside the building. They found no people inside and no one was hurt.

The building also has been the site of numerous other fires in recent years. Officials say it is known to have been occupied by people who are homeless.

