Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner almost set for 55th year providing meals

Anyone who needs a meal delivered has until 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 to call 785-289-8538.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again teaming up with Topeka Fire Stations to collect non-perishable food donations.

Canned beans, potatoes, and sugar are among the many items welcomed.

Cash donations are also welcome to cover perishable items for the dinner, they can be made at any CoreFirst Bank & Trust, or sent to the Dinner Foundation through mail or Venmo.

Anyone who needs a meal delivered has until 4:00 p.m. Friday to call 785-289-8538.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Latest News

Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail
Local community leaders and professionals got a behind-the-scenes look at what’s involved in...
Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools
Topeka firemen fighting a fire at the 1100 block of SW Woodward Thursday morning.
Topeka Fire Dept. reminding to be more fire aware after Thursday morning fires
Topeka firemen fighting a fire at the 1100 block of SW Woodward Thursday morning.
Topeka Fire Dept. reminding to be more fire aware after Thursday morning fires
Innovation and entrepreneurship will be the focus of a new partnership between GO Topeka and...
Innovation, entrepreneurship focus of new GO Topeka, Washburn partnership