Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner almost set for 55th year providing meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again teaming up with Topeka Fire Stations to collect non-perishable food donations.

Canned beans, potatoes, and sugar are among the many items welcomed.

Cash donations are also welcome to cover perishable items for the dinner, they can be made at any CoreFirst Bank & Trust, or sent to the Dinner Foundation through mail or Venmo.

Anyone who needs a meal delivered has until 4:00 p.m. Friday to call 785-289-8538.

