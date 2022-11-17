Thursday forecast: Slightly warmer today, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story continues to be the unseasonably cold air that remains locked in place through Sunday morning before warming up. Temperatures by next week will be at or above average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

While a low chance of precipitation exists today (sprinkles/flurries) impacts are not expected because it will be light and will be less than 0.05″ if precipitation falls in the first place.

Frigid temperatures are expected tomorrow, starting out in the single digits for wind chills with some spots lucky enough to warm in the low 20s (for wind chills).

Models keep going back and forth on precipitation around the Thanksgiving time-frame both in location of precipitation and precipitation type so keep checking back daily for updates because confidence remains low.



Topeka will be in record territory tomorrow with 29° the current record for the coldest high for Nov 18th. 29° is the current forecast. Concordia’s record is 27° with a current forecast high of 28°. We just have to get through a couple more days of cold afternoon’s and frigid night’s. Once we get into Sunday afternoon, warmer weather moves back in for nicer weather next week.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few breaks in the clouds in some spots, most areas will be overcast all day. Flurries/sprinkles are possible with minimal impacts. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing but some clouds will remain so will go partly cloudy skies. Those with clear skies will be colder vs those with clouds lingering so lows could range from mid teens to low 20s with wind chills near 0° to low teens. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds mainly south of I-70 in the morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 20s to around 30°. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday night will be back in the teens for most areas however winds are expected to increase late so that could lead to a slight warm up by sunrise for some areas despite clear skies. Will generally be in the mid teens to low 20s Saturday morning before warming in the 30s. One more frigid morning for Sunday before warming in the 40s by the afternoon although some areas may even reach the 50° mark. Gusts 25 mph both days this weekend.

Next week will have lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s with some areas reaching the 60s especially on Tuesday. Right now models have a few rain showers on Thanksgiving Thursday.

