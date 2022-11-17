Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Man killed in Topeka house fire Thursday morning
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
FILE - Manhattan High School
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

Latest News

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say
FILE
Evergy warns customers of utility scam tactics, attempts to raise awareness
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday on Nov. 18, 2022.
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday
Kansas rockslide
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Topeka Fire
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home