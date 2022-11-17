Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon

By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time it started noticing a problem with the electrical system. Everyone got out safely as there were no injuries reported.

