Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time it started noticing a problem with the electrical system. Everyone got out safely as there were no injuries reported.

