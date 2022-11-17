Step back in time with Lecompton’s historic Christmas tree display

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trip through Christmases past is on display in Lecompton.

Their historic holiday display is already on view. Paul Bahnmaier visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it and show a few items from the collection.

View more than 200 antique, Victorian and themed trees are on display at Lecompton’s Territorial Capital Museum, 640 E. Woodson, through Jan. 7.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The museum does not charge a standard admission, but does ask for donations.

