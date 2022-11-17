Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kennedy Bryan

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kennedy Bryan from Royal Valley High School.

Bryan plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She’s the KAY club president, A/V club president. Bryan is apart of NHS, JCYC, she’s on the student-athlete leadership team fishing club and the art club.

Bryan maintains a 4.0 GPA as well.

She plans on attending Baker University to study Elementary Education and minor in Spanish.

