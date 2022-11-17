Residents of Topeka apartment say they have been without heat for two days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resident of the 2021 SW Mission Apartments woke up Monday night with no heat and no hot water.

As she headed into her third day without gas, she asked us for answers.

“I fell asleep with the heat on and when I woke up the temperature gage was reading 54 degrees in here and that is when it was snowing outside. It’s been cold since, everyone has been cold here there is no heat and we can’t take showers,” said Madison Palmer.

Palmer has lived there since 2019. She says by Wednesday afternoon, she hadn’t been told what was going on.

“I tried to call the property management and they were denying everyone’s calls from the building basically ignoring the fact that we all had a problem.”

When 13 NEWS contacted Balanced Property Management, they said Kansas Gas identified a gas leak, and had to shut off the gas for repairs.

Kansas Gas confirmed crews were working on the problem.

In the meantime, Balanced Property Management said they offered residents space heaters, money off their rent and hotels if needed, based on their individual situations.

“I feel like they should have moved us all into a hotel the first night they knew it happened, but instead they continued to leave us here,” said Palmer.

They had hoped gas would be restored early Wednesday, as of right now, the property management is working overtime to complete repairs needed on their end. Kansas Gas says they will then be able to restore service.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.