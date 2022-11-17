RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target.

RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:

The woman accused of stealing from a Manhattan Target was seen driving this vehicle. (Riley County Police Department)

Anyone with any information of this person can contact the Riley County Police Department at 795-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows callers to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

