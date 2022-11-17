RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

RCPD is attempting to identify the woman in the picture who is accused of stealing items from a...
By Alex Carter
Nov. 17, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target.

RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:

The woman accused of stealing from a Manhattan Target was seen driving this vehicle.
The woman accused of stealing from a Manhattan Target was seen driving this vehicle.(Riley County Police Department)

Anyone with any information of this person can contact the Riley County Police Department at 795-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows callers to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

