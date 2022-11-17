One dead in early-morning house fire Thursday in Topeka
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the single-story residence.
Multiple crews remained at the scene as of 5:45 a.m.
An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.
