One dead in early-morning house fire Thursday in Topeka

One person has died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the single-story residence.

Multiple crews remained at the scene as of 5:45 a.m.

An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
FILE - Manhattan High School
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Latest News

FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a home in the 1100 block of S.W....
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
Topeka YMCA
Fundraising event planned in effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA
Fatal house fire
One dead in early-morning house fire Thursday in Topeka
Holton drug bust
2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges