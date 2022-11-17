Ogden teen arrested after Casey’s break-in leads to short manhunt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen was arrested after a break-in at a local Casey’s led to a short manhunt.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, officials were called to the Casey’s in the 300 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports that the business alarm had gone off.

When officials arrived, they said they found a window of the convenience store had been broken out and a 16-year-old male suspect, later identified as Estevan Rochin, of Ogden, had been inside.

RCPD noted that Rochin ran from officers headed north on N. Park St. After a short search by officers and an RCPD K9, they found Rochin in the 200 block of 16th St.

Rochin was arrested for burglary, interference with law enforcement officers and criminal damage to property. He was processed by juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

RCPD indicated that the estimated total loss associated with the crime remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.