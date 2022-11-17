Officials arrest alleged serial arsonist after several overnight fires in Lawrence

Crews extinguish a fire set to a building in Lawrence on Nov. 16, 2022.
Crews extinguish a fire set to a building in Lawrence on Nov. 16, 2022.(LDCFM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have arrested a woman they believe to be a serial arsonist after several overnight fires in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Thursday, Nov. 17, that several overnight fires led to a significant amount of damage to a local print shop as well as the arrest of a suspected serial arsonist.

Thankfully, LDCFM indicated no reports of injuries were made to it or the Lawrence Police Department in connection to the fires. Both agencies worked overnight to quickly identify and arrest the suspect.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officials indicated that both agencies were called to a fire at 725 N. 2nd St. The report came as multiple reports of dumpster fires along N 2nd and 3rd St. rolled in.

Fire investigators and police said they discovered four fires were all connected. Within 2 hours, they said they identified, located and arrested the suspect - a 19-year-old female.

“This investigation is a great example of multi-agency cooperation. We worked together to provide a swift resolution to a potentially life-threatening series of crimes that caused significant damage, but thankfully no injury,” LPD Sgt. Drew Fennelly said.

The female suspect was arrested in the 100 block of Maple St. just before 11 p.m. and booked into jail.

Officials did not identify the female, however, the Douglas County booking report indicates that Abie Schnacke, 19, of Lawrence, was arrested in the same location around the same time. She was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on aggravated arson and arson.

LDCFM Division Chief Kevin Joles said crews performed an offensive attack to contain the flames with the help of sprinkler systems.

“Sprinkler systems continually prove their value through incidents like this and one and we believe the system significantly reduced potential damage to nearby businesses last night,” Joles said.

Officials noted that damage was also found and fires extinguished at 1010 N 3rd St., 100 Riverfront Rd. and 401 N. 2nd St.

Officials indicated that the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the fires should contact police or fire investigators.

