New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family

FILE
FILE(Pablo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy.

Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.

Mammoth indicated that the playground is part of Carter’s new backyard oasis he can access with his wheelchair. The playground is complete with sensory experiences.

According to Mammoth, Carter suffered a brain injury at birth which led to a cerebral palsy diagnosis. It said he is unable to sit without help or walk - so he uses a wheelchair throughout the day. A degenerative secondary diagnosis will cause future eyesight loss as well.

