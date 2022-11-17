Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season.

Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 25. It also includes a Family Christmas Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The events take place at Blue Earth Plaza and are free thanks to the support from area businesses and organizations.

