Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights

Manhattan's Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting 7 pm Nov. 25, and includes a free family carnival 11-2 Dec. 3 at Blue Earth Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season.

Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 25. It also includes a Family Christmas Carnival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. The events take place at Blue Earth Plaza and are free thanks to the support from area businesses and organizations.

