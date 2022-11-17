Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community leaders and professionals got a behind-the-scenes look at what’s involved in being a school principal during an annual event on Thursday morning.

The Topeka Public Schools’ “Principal for a Day” program attracted legislators, community leaders and professionals from across Shawnee County.

The event allows individuals to “shadow” a principal at one of the Topeka Public Schools for an hour before attending a luncheon.

13 NEWS anchor Melissa Brunner and Visit Topeka president Sean Dixon served guest principals Thursday morning at Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Brunner and Dixon received a tour of the historic Topeka High School building, and also visited classrooms that were in session.

Additionally, Brunner spoke to a group of about 25 students who are interested in journalism and video production.

