From the Land of Kansas wraps up gifts from Sunflower State

Find gift boxes of items from Kansas businesses at fromthelandofkansas.com
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has so much to offer, and the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture can help you wrap up a piece of it for a great holiday gift.

Their “From the Land of Kansas” program promotes all things Kansas, with more than 250 partner businesses involved.

Sammy Gleason with From the Land of Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to show off the holiday gift boxes the program has for sale this season. In addition to the boxes, many other products from Kansas businesses are available through their web site.

Visit https://shop.fromthelandofkansas.com/ to order gift boxes and other unique items.

