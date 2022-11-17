KU takes down UT-Arlington

KU women's basketball host UT Arlington
KU women's basketball host UT Arlington(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball beat UT-Arlington 79-74 on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Wyvette Mayberry came off the bench to lead the Jayhawks with 20 points on the night. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson and junior guard Chandler Prater followed with 16 points each.

The Lady Mavs kept it close, but KU was able to maintain its lead in the end.

The Jayhawks will next host UTRGV at Allen Fieldhouse on November 20 at 2:00 p.m.

