KC artistic triple-threat to travel to Capital City for Topeka Jazz season finale

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An artistic triple-threat from Kansas City will travel to the Capital City for Topeka Jazz’s Fall 2022 season finale concert.

Topeka Jazz says that Kansas City vocalist Megan Birdsall and her group of jazz friends will round out its Fall 2022 concert season on Sunday, Dec. 4. It said Birdsall is an artistic triple-threat with critical acclaim from her experience in dance, theater and voice.

The group noted that Birdsall’s training at the Boston Conservatory allowed her to focus on Jazz music and she soon returned to Kansas City to begin building her career.

Topeka Jazz indicated that KC jazz greats Joe Cartwright on the piano, Ben Leifer on the bass, Matt Otto on the saxophone, Rod Fleeman on the guitar and Mike Warren on the drums will join Birdsall.

The group said single admission tickets to the concert will cost around $30, plus tax, and are included in the season subscription. Tickets may also be purchased at the door or in advance by clicking HERE.

Topeka Jazz noted that the curtain will rise at 3 p.m. in the Hill’s Festival Hall downstairs at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.

