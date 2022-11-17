KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney.

The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.

The second shooting was from mid-October that killed 33-year-old Taylor Lowery at a South Topeka Kiwk Shop. TPD had said Lowery attempted to steal a woman’s car at knife point before advancing on officers with the same blade.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay will now go over the KBI’s findings to determine whether any changes are necessary for the officers involved.

