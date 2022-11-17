Kansas independent living organization honored with prestigious advocacy award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An independent living organization has been honored with a prestigious advocacy award for its work for those with developmental disabilities.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that The Mission Project - an organization in Mission, Kan., which supports independent living for adults with developmental disabilities - has been honored with the Michael Lechner Advocacy Award.

“Kansans with disabilities are vital members of our communities, and I appreciate organizations like The Mission Project for providing the support they need to live independently with safety and dignity,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly noted that the annual award is presented by the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns and recognizes advocacy for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live independently in their communities.

“The Mission Project is a prime example of Michael Lechner’s philosophy, that people with disabilities should be self-advocates,” Martha Gabehart, Executive Director of KCDC, said. “His work always included teaching advocacy so Kansans with disabilities could express their need for independence.”

The Governor indicated that The Mission Project provides housing and opportunities for residents to participate in group activities, find integrated employment and live more independently. She said residents have access to transportation to and from their jobs and other activities.

Kelly also said The Mission Project provides physical activity, socializing and independent life skills training opportunities.

The Governor noted that Michael Lechner was executive director of the KCDC from 1982 through 1990.

