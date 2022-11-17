Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake

A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST
CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Clark County Lake reported a rockslide had impacted a Kansas highway.

KDOT noted that the slide happened about 100 yards from the end of Kansas Highway 94 which then turns into a rock road dead-ending near the lake at the camping area.

No one witnessed the slide, however, KDOT said it did erect barricades Tuesday night and removed the rocks on Wednesday morning as they were pushed to the side where there is a declining area near the lake.

KDOT indicated that the highway was not damaged in the event and was immediately reopened after the rocks were cleared.

While KDOT noted that the annual average daily traffic count on the highway is only about 35 vehicles per day, it said it is used more in the summer when people are camping. That number is significantly lower now, during the winter months, as the highway only leads to the camping area.

