Innovation, entrepreneurship focus of new GO Topeka, Washburn partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Innovation and entrepreneurship will be the focus of a new partnership between GO Topeka and Washburn University.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, GO Topeka joined Washburn University to announce that a new Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership Agreement has been signed.

“Strengthening our innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem is one of our economic development strategies for Shawnee County,” said Laurie Pieper, Ph.D., vice president of Entrepreneurship and Small Business for GO Topeka. “This partnership between the Washburn University School of Business and GO Topeka is important because intentional collaboration in growing entrepreneurship programming, supporting innovators, and creating community engagement opportunities will help us attract and retain students, talent and workforce, and create meaningful impact for Topeka and Shawnee County more efficiently. We are proud to have Washburn in Topeka and look forward to an even stronger relationship with the School of Business as we launch this partnership.”

GO Topeka indicated that the agreement will strengthen ties between GO Topeka, Washburn’s School of Business and the economic development agency for Topeka and Shawnee Co.

“This new collaboration between Washburn University School of Business and GO Topeka will enhance innovation and entrepreneurship in our community.” Dr. David Price, Associate Professor of Marketing Business, Washburn School of Business said, “We intend to work more closely together to build a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Topeka, particularly for Washburn students who wish to start a business. We intend to increase community and student engagement through additional programming and learning opportunities for students.”

The organization noted that the agreement will enhance the community’s ability to foster an intentional entrepreneurial ecosystem. It said innovation and entrepreneurship are two of its key focus areas.

“Topeka and Shawnee County are fortunate to have an incredible partner like Washburn University,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice president of Innovation for GO Topeka. “Topeka is an emerging hub for innovation. The city has worked to ignite momentum over the last few years and unlock our potential to be a top choice for startups and entrepreneurs seeking growth. This partnership agreement with the Washburn University School of Business is one more example of this community’s willingness to collaborate and create pathways for success.”

In 2020, GO Topeka said a partnership with Plug and Play Inc. was announced which brought the global startup accelerator to the Capital City. The work has continued with the announcement of Downtown Topeka ASTRA Innovation Center development and the launch of Dealroom.co - an open-access platform meant to create more transparency for startup success in Shawnee Co.

