Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka.

The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon: “We did remove a homeless encampment on our property in Topeka. We repeatedly told them over the last three months, including a week ago, that we would be evicting them from our property. Homelessness is a challenging issue and a growing social problem that state and local governments are struggling to get their arms around. Despite efforts to keep our tracks clear and safe, unlawful encampments are set up on our property, putting lives at risk and resulting in some people treating our property as a dump site. It is illegal, unsafe and creates a hazard for the public, as well as Union Pacific employees.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.