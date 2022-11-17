Holiday home tour raises money for CASA

Pictured is one of three homes available to tour as part of CASA of Shawnee County's Homes for...
Pictured is one of three homes available to tour as part of CASA of Shawnee County's Homes for the Holidays event.(CASA of Shawnee County)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County.

CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.

The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Tickets are $20 in advance at those three locations as well as Hy-Vee and Red Door Home Store in Fairlawn Plaza. They can also be purchased online or at the door for $25.

Money raised through the fundraiser will benefit CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Shawnee County. The organization is made up of volunteers who advocate for the best interest of children and youth involved in the court system.

According to their website, only about 8% of children in need of care in Shawnee County have an advocate assigned to their case due to a lack of volunteers and funding.

The three homes on the tour are located at 1550 SW Stratford Rd., 1340 SW College Ave., and 3946 SW Canterbury Town Rd.

