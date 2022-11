TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brothers Evan and Ryan Roberts of Topeka started a black-walnut harvesting business three years ago. They’ve now collected and sold more than 9000 pounds of black-walnuts in Northeast Kansas. You can purchase some of what the boys harvest by visiting their website, www.nuttybuddiesofkansas.com.

