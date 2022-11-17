Game Wardens search for hunter who left antelope for dead in Kansas field

Kansas Game Wardens search for the hunter responsible for leaving 2 antelope for dead in a...
Kansas Game Wardens search for the hunter responsible for leaving 2 antelope for dead in a field on Nov. 13, 2022.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are searching for a hunter who left two antelope for dead in a Kansas field over the weekend.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a concerned Kansan found two dead antelope that had been shot and left to lay out in a winter wheat field on the Lane-Ness County Rd. just north of Kansas Highway 4.

Game Wardens said they have investigated and found one of the antelope to still be alive. However, it was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

KDWP indicated that the antelope were shot sometime between Friday morning and Sunday before noon.

Currently, the Department is considering reducing the hunting of antelope in the state as the pronghorn population declines.

Hunting of the mammal is also restricted to three management units which do include both Lane and Ness Co.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Game Warde Haneke at 620-450-7194.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Man killed in Topeka house fire Thursday morning
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
FILE - Manhattan High School
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

Latest News

FILE
Evergy warns customers of utility scam tactics, attempts to raise awareness
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday on Nov. 18, 2022.
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday
Kansas rockslide
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
Topeka Fire
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
Fatal Topeka house fire
Man killed in Topeka house fire Thursday morning