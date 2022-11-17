Game Wardens search for hunter who left antelope for dead in Kansas field

LANE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are searching for a hunter who left two antelope for dead in a Kansas field over the weekend.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a concerned Kansan found two dead antelope that had been shot and left to lay out in a winter wheat field on the Lane-Ness County Rd. just north of Kansas Highway 4.

Game Wardens said they have investigated and found one of the antelope to still be alive. However, it was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

KDWP indicated that the antelope were shot sometime between Friday morning and Sunday before noon.

Currently, the Department is considering reducing the hunting of antelope in the state as the pronghorn population declines.

Hunting of the mammal is also restricted to three management units which do include both Lane and Ness Co.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Game Warde Haneke at 620-450-7194.

