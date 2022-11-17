Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser this weekend will benefit Ukrainian families living in the Topeka community.

Kansans United for Ukrainians will sponsor a holiday “Pass it On” sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at “The Farm,” located at 8049 S.W. Huntoon.

The location is just east of S.W. Huntoon and Auburn Road.

Organizers said blue-and-yellow signs -- commemorating the national colors of Ukraine -- will help direct people to the sale.

Several Ukrainian families were forced to flee their country earlier this year following the Russian invasion and the ongoing war.

Organizers say the holiday “Pass it On Sale” is a way local residents can help support the Ukrainian families.

LaVetta Westphal-Rolfs, of the Learning for Life Center in Topeka, is one of the organizers of this weekend’s sale.

She said many people in the Topeka community have supported the fundraising efforts by donating items for the sale. Items at the sale will include clothing; holiday decorations; coats; blankets; household goods and decor; jewelry; toys; and games.

A silent auction with themed baskets for the holidays also will be featured.

For more information or to volunteer, call 785-633-9999.

