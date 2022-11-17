Fort Riley holds German and Italian remembrance ceremony

The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley...
The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried here.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A wreath-laying ceremony for former German and Italian prisoners of war took place at the Fort Riley post cemetery, Thursday morning.

The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried here.

In 1943, War Department officials established Fort Riley as one of 600 locations across the United States selected to house German, Italian and Japanese POWs. The camps became home to 350,000 prisoners—enough to man 35 German army divisions; approximately 4,500 were held at Fort Riley.

The POWs filled a labor void on area farms, working on roads, laundry, and building maintenance projects. Prisoners earned about 80 cents a day. After the war, some of the POWs chose to stay in the local area to live and work.

COL Michael Kopp and MAJ Giorgio Giosafatto, German and Italian Liaison officers at Fort Leavenworth, gave speeches at the ceremony and are grateful to have the remembrance ceremony.

”This is very special for us as German soldiers serving currently in the United States of America that we can remember these prisoners of war who passed away during their captivity,” said Kopp.

“To the new generation so they understand that their peace and freedom is a priceless gift, a gift from the soldier that sacrifice their life,” said Giosafatto.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
One person died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said.
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Latest News

RCPD is attempting to identify the woman in the picture who is accused of stealing items from a...
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
The Topeka Public Schools’ “Principal for a Day” program attracted legislators, community...
Local leaders get behind-the-scenes look as Principal for a Day in Topeka Public Schools
Kansans United for Ukrainians will sponsor a holiday “Pass it On” fundraising sale from 9 a.m....
Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA