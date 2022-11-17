Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence.

Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward.

The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene past 6 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Other details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.

