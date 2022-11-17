Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home

An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a home in the 1100 block of S.W....
An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a home in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence.

Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward.

The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene past 6 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Other details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
The Eskridge Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a shop fire early...
Shop in Eskridge is a complete loss after early morning fire
FILE - Manhattan High School
Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord
Efrain Garcia-Castillo
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
Kristin Clements (left), Tonya White (right)
Two women arrested after search warrant yields drug discovery

Latest News

FILE
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
Topeka YMCA
Fundraising event planned in effort to save Topeka’s last YMCA
Fatal house fire
One dead in early-morning house fire Thursday in Topeka
Holton drug bust
2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges