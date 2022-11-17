Evergy warns customers of utility scam tactics, attempts to raise awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers of new utility scam tactics and continues to raise awareness on Utility Scam Awareness Day.

Evergy says it will join more than 100 utility companies throughout the continent to recognize the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, which is part of International Fraud Awareness Week.

“We want customers to know signs of a scam so they don’t fall victim,” said Jeff Martin, Evergy vice president, of customer operations. “Scammers use the threat of immediate disconnection to scare customers into responding right away. Evergy will never call and demand immediate payment or dictate how a customer chooses to pay.”

Evergy said it has offered the following safety tips for customers:

Verify the person on the other end of the phone is with Evergy by asking for company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before a credit or debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account information is given. If the person cannot be verified, do not give out this information.

Be suspicious if an email or text about utility bills is received if customers have not requested online communication from Evergy.

For those who use Evergy’s online bill pay system, always make online payments directly through Evergy.

Never provide personal information via email or click any suspicious links.

The electric utility noted that signs of a potential scam include:

Threats to disconnect - Scammers may aggressively tell customers their bill is past due and service will be disconnected, usually within the hour, if payment is not made.

Request for immediate payment - Scammers may instruct the customer to buy a prepaid card, widely available at retail stores, then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.

Request for a prepaid card or through a payment app - When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone. Evergy does not request payment via apps like CashApp, Venmo or Zelle.

Evergy indicated that scammers have recently increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics and have contacted utility customers to ask for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. It said it will never ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment application.

The utility said a phone scammer is often a live person posing as an Evergy employee who notifies the customer ofa past due bill and demands immediate payment to avoid disconnection. Scammers also can manipulate caller IDs to look like the company phone number.

If a customer is unable to make an immediate payment or does not answer, the caller provides a return phone number unassociated with Evergy or the utility for customers to call back. When calling, it said customers are often prompted with a convincing, but fraudulent recording with instructions to make their payment with a live person.

Due to valued customer reports, Evergy said it has worked with Utilities United Against Scams to quickly shut down many of the fake numbers and derail scammers. In such cases, it said it is valuable for the reporting customer to obtain and provide the scammer’s requested callback number.

