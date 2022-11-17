Emporia State outlasts Rockhurst 66-64

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State men’s basketball improved to 3-0 on the season Wednesday night, defeating Rockhurst 66-64 at White Auditorium in Emporia.

Junior guard and newcomer Alijah Comithier led all players with 20 points.

Rockhurst led Emporia State 33-30 at the half, but a Kaden Evans three with just over one minute left sealed the victory for ESU.

The Hornets will look to remain perfect on Friday when they travel to Missouri to take on William Jewell with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

