Childcare found to be top barrier for Kansas women in the workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare has been found to be the top barrier for Kansas women in the workforce according to data collected through a series of town halls.

On Tuesday, Nov 15, United Women’s Empowerment, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on advancing all women’s economic and civic leadership, says it revealed the findings from its Kansas Town Hall series. The series was a sharing and listening initiative to identify barriers for women in the workplace and entrepreneurship.

United WE indicated that the research report features experiences from women across the Sunflower State and will be used to educate community leaders and policymakers as well as influence change.

With leadership from the Kansas Women’s Economic Development Task Force, which included 34 civic and business leaders, elected officials and the Kansas League of Municipalities, the organization noted that it invited women and allies to participate in the discussions between June and August.

United WE said sessions included in-person and virtual discussions, surveys and anonymous polling to gather qualitative and quantitative data. More than 500 people attended from diverse industries and backgrounds.

“The goal of the Town Halls was to embed stories from real women in Kansas into our bipartisan policy reform efforts,” said Wendy Doyle, United WE President & CEO. “Thanks to our dynamic Task Force and our generous partners, these sessions allowed us to actively listen and amplify women’s voices. We are now uniquely positioned to advocate for change on the greatest workplace and entrepreneurship barriers Kansas women are facing.”

The organization indicated that the initiative was made possible by sponsors like the Ash Grove Charitable Foundation, Bicknell Family Foundation, The Patterson Family Foundation and United Healthcare.

“United WE’s research-based approach to improving economic opportunities for women is important to our organization. We know when women succeed, entire communities are improved,” said Mark Meads, president of the Ash Grove Charitable Foundation.

Through this effort, United WE noted that seven areas were found to be key opportunities for impact:

Childcare

Broadband access

Entrepreneurship

Occupational licensing

Healthcare

Paid family leave and family-friendly policies

Pay equity and financial stability

“I left the workforce after I had my second child and didn’t return until after my 4th child went to preschool because it was too expensive to pay for childcare,” said one Kansas woman.

United WE said childcare is one area it is uniquely positioned to impact. It said the Kauffman Foundation funded the Women’s Entrepreneur Childcare Project - a multi-pronged effort to eliminate barriers to childcare in the Sunflower State and on a national level.

The organization noted that additional community partners include Fort Hays State University, Garden City Community College, Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University.

With the research released, United WE said it will use the data and stories collected to educate and advocate for chances to increase women’s ability to participate in the workforce.

