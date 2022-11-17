Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman placed on injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. The move comes after Hardman missed Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first game he’s ever missed during his four-year career.

Hardman was listed as having an injury to his abdomen during the latest injury reports provided by the Chiefs.

The move to injured reserve means Hardman will not be eligible to return for a minimum of four games. Earlier this season, cornerback Trent McDuffie went on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring during the season-opener at Arizona. McDuffie missed six games and rested a total of seven weeks including the bye.

Earlier in the season, Hardman battled a heel injury suffered during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman had totaled 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns through the Chiefs’ first eight games, prior to missing the Jaguars game on Sunday.

In his absence, newly-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown on Sunday. Toney and Justin Watson will likely be expected to step up with wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster remaining in concussion protocol after he exited Sunday’s game during the second quarter.

