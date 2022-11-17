Broadcaster Steve Physioc retiring, Jake Eisenberg to join Royals broadcast team

Steve Physioc has published four novels, and two of them are set in World War II Italy.
By KCTV5 Staff and Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced the retirement of one of the team’s mainstay broadcasters.

Steve Physioc, who has been a member of the broadcast booth for Kansas City baseball games over 11 years, is retiring after a 43-year broadcasting career.

Physioc received a Mid-America Emmy award in 2013 for his Royals broadcasts. Prior to his stint in Kansas City, Physioc worked as the play-by-place for the Los Angeles Angels from 1996-2009.

KCTV5′s Neal Jones recently constructed a story on the Shawnee Mission North product and K-State grad for his work in authoring books.

Physioc was the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats, his alma mater, for football and basketball from 1979-83, during which he was also a sports anchor at KCTV5-affiliate WIBW in Topeka.

Taking Physioc’s place will be Jake Eisenberg. He had been the play-by-play voice for the Omaha Storm Chasers since 2020 and had filled in on New York Mets and Kansas City Royals broadcasts in the 2022 season.

