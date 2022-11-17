Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday

Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday on Nov. 18, 2022.
(Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene businesses are gearing up for Pink Friday.

The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says that on Friday, Nov. 18, local businesses will celebrate Pink Friday. It said the holiday is geared toward the support of small and boutique businesses and encourages shoppers to Shop Small First - before Black Friday and shopping at big chains.

The Bureau indicated that this is the second year the community will celebrate the holiday and business owners look forward to increased sales and visitation.

“Shopping Abilene not only helps local business owners but also allows customers to walk away with their purchases. As many plan ahead for the holidays, shopping in Abilene means you aren’t waiting for a delivery truck or shipping container to bring your gifts,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau Director. “The goal of the Abilene CVB is to generate economic growth through tourism, and we hope many will see Abilene as a destination for their holiday shopping.

The Bureau noted that store specials will range from percentages off, free gifts, discounted gift cards and more.

For more information about Pink Friday in Abilene, click HERE.

