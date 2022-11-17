25 NE Kansas high schools participate in Washburn University’s annual Math Day

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University math department hosted 190 students from 25 local high schools for their annual Math Day Tuesday, November 15.

Students participated in math testing and the “Mathnificent Race,” a scavanger hunt on the Washburn Campus for information required to solve a sequence of problems as quickly as possible.

Sriam Kalki from Blue Valley North High School earned the overall top score on the exam. Blue Valley North High School also placed first in the 6A team awards. Bonner Springs High School placed first in the 5A round, Fort Scott placed first in the 4A round, Wellsville High School placed first in the 3A round and Maur Hill Mount Academy High School placed first in 1A/2A. Wellsville High School won the Mathnificient Race.

