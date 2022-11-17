2022 Holiday events and drives

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 holiday season is just around the corner and local businesses and organizations are gearing up for drives and events to celebrate.

DateCampaignLocation
Nov. 4 - Nov. 30Christmas Giving Tree - sign up at Group Page: TFI Kansas/Nebraska | SignUp.com to provide presents to a child in foster careTFI, 217 SE 4th St., Topeka or any local TFI location
Nov. 7 - Nov. 23Salvation Army Christmas Basket drive - apply to be given a food basket of either turkey or ham and all the fixings along with toys and items for children in the family.Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave., Topeka
Nov. 14 - Nov. 21Operation Christmas Child - drop-off sites open for shoebox gifts.Shoebox Drop Off Locations can be found at samaritanspurse.org
Nov. 21Badges and Bells - TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will challenge each other to raise funds for the Red Kettle CampaignApple Market, 1945 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
Nov. 2022 - Dec. 5Coat Drive - accepting coats of all sizes, new winter gloves, new stocking caps and scarvesEudora Fire Department, 930 Main St., Eudora
Nov. 2022 - Dec. 14Christmas Angel Tree - leave an unwrapped gift for a child under the treeEudora Police and Fire Departments, 930 Main St., Eudora
Nov. 16 - Dec. 14Toys for TotsStormont Vail Health, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
Nov. 25 - Dec. 30Patton and Patton Gary’s Berries Christmas attraction giveaway sign up at to joepatton.com/Christmas534 S. Kansas Ave., #1220, Topeka
Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2, 2023Holiday Memorial Drive for DUI Victims - honoring the victims of DUI crashesSalina Police Department, 255 N Tenth St., Salina
Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.Washburn Tech Toy Build5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka
Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Holiday Gala and Auction McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir., Manhattan
Dec. 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Holiday Home TourMcCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir., Manhattan
DateTimeEventLocation
Nov. 157:30 p.m.Emporia Symphony Orchestra’s Our Town Concert - proceeds to support local food needs1200 Commercial St., Emporia
Nov. 2411 a.m. - 1 p.m.Free Thanksgiving DinnerFirst Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Clarke St., Clay Center
Nov. 252:30 - 6:30 p.m.Clay Center Christmas FestivalClay Co. Courthouse Square, 5th and Court St., Clay Center
Nov. 296:10 p.m. 44th Annual Community Christmas ParadeCommercial St. and 4th Ave., Emporia
Dec. 312 - 8 p.m.Bells of Saint Marys110 S. 5th St., St. Marys
Dec. 42 - 4 p.m.White Christmas at Red Rocks927 Exchange St., Emporia
Dec. 1 - Dec. 20Business HoursDowntown Topeka Holiday Window Decorating ContestDowntown Topeka

