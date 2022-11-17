2022 Holiday events and drives

Nov. 4 - Nov. 30 Christmas Giving Tree - sign up at Group Page: TFI Kansas/Nebraska | SignUp.com to provide presents to a child in foster care TFI, 217 SE 4th St., Topeka or any local TFI location

Nov. 7 - Nov. 23 Salvation Army Christmas Basket drive - apply to be given a food basket of either turkey or ham and all the fixings along with toys and items for children in the family. Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave., Topeka

Nov. 14 - Nov. 21 Operation Christmas Child - drop-off sites open for shoebox gifts. Shoebox Drop Off Locations can be found at samaritanspurse.org

Nov. 21 Badges and Bells - TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will challenge each other to raise funds for the Red Kettle Campaign Apple Market, 1945 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka

Nov. 2022 - Dec. 5 Coat Drive - accepting coats of all sizes, new winter gloves, new stocking caps and scarves Eudora Fire Department, 930 Main St., Eudora

Nov. 2022 - Dec. 14 Christmas Angel Tree - leave an unwrapped gift for a child under the tree Eudora Police and Fire Departments, 930 Main St., Eudora

Nov. 16 - Dec. 14 Toys for Tots Stormont Vail Health, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka

Nov. 25 - Dec. 30 Patton and Patton Gary’s Berries Christmas attraction giveaway sign up at to joepatton.com/Christmas 534 S. Kansas Ave., #1220, Topeka

Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2, 2023 Holiday Memorial Drive for DUI Victims - honoring the victims of DUI crashes Salina Police Department, 255 N Tenth St., Salina

Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Washburn Tech Toy Build 5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka

Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Holiday Gala and Auction McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir., Manhattan