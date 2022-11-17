2022 Holiday events and drives
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 holiday season is just around the corner and local businesses and organizations are gearing up for drives and events to celebrate.
|Date
|Campaign
|Location
|Nov. 4 - Nov. 30
|Christmas Giving Tree - sign up at Group Page: TFI Kansas/Nebraska | SignUp.com to provide presents to a child in foster care
|TFI, 217 SE 4th St., Topeka or any local TFI location
|Nov. 7 - Nov. 23
|Salvation Army Christmas Basket drive - apply to be given a food basket of either turkey or ham and all the fixings along with toys and items for children in the family.
|Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave., Topeka
|Nov. 14 - Nov. 21
|Operation Christmas Child - drop-off sites open for shoebox gifts.
|Shoebox Drop Off Locations can be found at samaritanspurse.org
|Nov. 21
|Badges and Bells - TPD and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will challenge each other to raise funds for the Red Kettle Campaign
|Apple Market, 1945 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka
|Nov. 2022 - Dec. 5
|Coat Drive - accepting coats of all sizes, new winter gloves, new stocking caps and scarves
|Eudora Fire Department, 930 Main St., Eudora
|Nov. 2022 - Dec. 14
|Christmas Angel Tree - leave an unwrapped gift for a child under the tree
|Eudora Police and Fire Departments, 930 Main St., Eudora
|Nov. 16 - Dec. 14
|Toys for Tots
|Stormont Vail Health, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka
|Nov. 25 - Dec. 30
|Patton and Patton Gary’s Berries Christmas attraction giveaway sign up at to joepatton.com/Christmas
|534 S. Kansas Ave., #1220, Topeka
|Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2, 2023
|Holiday Memorial Drive for DUI Victims - honoring the victims of DUI crashes
|Salina Police Department, 255 N Tenth St., Salina
|Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Washburn Tech Toy Build
|5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka
|Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
|Holiday Gala and Auction
|McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir., Manhattan
|Dec. 4, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Holiday Home Tour
|McCain Auditorium, 1501 Goldstein Cir., Manhattan
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Emporia Symphony Orchestra’s Our Town Concert - proceeds to support local food needs
|1200 Commercial St., Emporia
|Nov. 24
|11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Free Thanksgiving Dinner
|First Presbyterian Church, Sixth and Clarke St., Clay Center
|Nov. 25
|2:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|Clay Center Christmas Festival
|Clay Co. Courthouse Square, 5th and Court St., Clay Center
|Nov. 29
|6:10 p.m.
|44th Annual Community Christmas Parade
|Commercial St. and 4th Ave., Emporia
|Dec. 3
|12 - 8 p.m.
|Bells of Saint Marys
|110 S. 5th St., St. Marys
|Dec. 4
|2 - 4 p.m.
|White Christmas at Red Rocks
|927 Exchange St., Emporia
|Dec. 1 - Dec. 20
|Business Hours
|Downtown Topeka Holiday Window Decorating Contest
|Downtown Topeka
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.