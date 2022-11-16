Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chill in the air means it’s time for holiday traditions. That includes one of the Capital City’s newest: Topeka Zoo Lights!

They flip the switch on the third year this Friday, Nov. 18. Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley visited Eye on NE Kansas with a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s event.

Topeka Zoo Lights runs Nov. 18 thru Dec. 28. You may get tickets through www.topekazoo.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.