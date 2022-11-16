Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season

The Topeka Zoo flips the switch on the third annual Zoo Lights this Friday, Nov. 18.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A chill in the air means it’s time for holiday traditions. That includes one of the Capital City’s newest: Topeka Zoo Lights!

They flip the switch on the third year this Friday, Nov. 18. Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley visited Eye on NE Kansas with a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s event.

Topeka Zoo Lights runs Nov. 18 thru Dec. 28. You may get tickets through www.topekazoo.org.

